WOODRUFF- Mr. Oscar Leroy "Pat" Patterson, age 91, of 112 Chicken Foot Creek Road passed away on Tuesday, May 07, 2019.
Born in Cross Anchor on November 3, 1927 to the parents of the late Oscar and Elloree Starnes Patterson.
He was a 1944 graduate of Cross Anchor High School, graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC and Western Carolina University in Cullowee, NC. He was an Educator for 35 years, including 25 years as Principal of Roebuck Primary School. He was a member of the Bethel Masonic Lodge for 52 years and served three years in the US Navy.
Pat was an active member of Green Pond Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the church choir. A former member of the Yarborough's Chapel United Methodist Church and Woodruff First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Director and many other committees.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sarah Burgess Patterson of the home; two sons,
Dr. Michael Lee Patterson (Beth) of Cumming, GA and David Leroy Patterson (Dawn) of Roebuck; two step-sons, Walter Terrell Davis (Jennifer) and Ollie Kenneth Davis (Darlene) both of Woodruff; one sister, Gladys Brown (Buford) of Union; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, Nora Lee Gossett Patterson, also his step Mother, Lizzie Belle Gossett Patterson whom he loved as a Mother. He was also predeceased by two daughters, Brenda Patterson Smith and Lynn Patterson Jackson; one brother, R.C. Patterson; one sister, Helen Abercrombie and one step-grandson.
The family will receive friends at Green Pond Baptist Church on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 until 2:45 PM prior to the 3:00 O'clock funeral service held in the church sanctuary, officiated by Rev. Dick Williams, Rev. Andrew Shull and Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Interment will follow at Yarborough's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Connie Walton.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Group and to his caregiver, Juanita Harmon for the wonderful care given to Mr. Patterson during his illness.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019