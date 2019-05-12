|
|
DUNCAN, SC- Leslee Ann Gray Geraci, 76, wife of Peter C. Geraci, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.
Born August 4, 1942 in Oak Park, IL, Leslee was a daughter of the late Geoffrey and Doris Jeanne Erickson Gray.
In addition to her husband, Leslee is survived by her son, Peter Geraci and his wife, Patti, of Springboro, OH; her daughters, Joan Fields and her husband, Brent, of Trenton, OH and Jeanne Geraci of Walled Lake, MI; grandchildren, Casey Fields and Jessica Geraci; her sisters, Randi Wheelock and Sandra Johnson; and an aunt, Joan Stewart.
Leslee was predeceased by a brother, Geoffrey Lynn Gray.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Home Instead for their guidance and support and to Amber Ebert for going above and beyond in her care of Mrs. Geraci.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Spartanburg, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the , P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019