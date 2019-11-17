Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul's Catholic Church
161 N Dean St
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
161 N. Dean St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley (Hill) Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lesley (Hill) Wilson Obituary
Lesley Hill Wilson, 57, of Lyman, died Nov. 13, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband Eric Wilson and parents John Wesley and Brenda Hill.
She is survived by her sister and caregiver Ginger Hill and brother Jason Hill.
She was a graduate of Wofford and Converse College and was employed as an ESL instructor.
A Memorial Mass will be held on November 22 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Historic Church on 161 N. Dean St. Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -