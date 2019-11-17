|
Lesley Hill Wilson, 57, of Lyman, died Nov. 13, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband Eric Wilson and parents John Wesley and Brenda Hill.
She is survived by her sister and caregiver Ginger Hill and brother Jason Hill.
She was a graduate of Wofford and Converse College and was employed as an ESL instructor.
A Memorial Mass will be held on November 22 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Historic Church on 161 N. Dean St. Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019