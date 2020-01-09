|
Leslie Morris Wise, 75, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born December 8, 1943, in Porterville, CA, he was the son of the late Melvin and Gladys Wise. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Wise.
In addition to his wife, Joy, he is survived by his five children, Celia Cooksey (Randy), Nicholas Wise (Noor), Alison Feary (Sean), Jonathan Wise, Christopher Wise and seven grandchildren.
Leslie received his B.A. in Humanities from the University of California - San Francisco in 1966 before serving in the United States Army. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic where he graduated magna cum laude in 1974.
Leslie was one of the first professors of the newly formed Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, SC, in 1974, where he served in many capacities until his retirement in 2018. In addition to teaching courses in technique, practice management and ethics and jurisprudence, he also served in a variety of administrative roles during his 45 years at the college.
In 1975, Leslie opened his chiropractic practice on the east side of Spartanburg. He passionately served his patients for over 30 years before his retirement in 2006.
Leslie's advancement of chiropractic spans decades of service and commitment to the profession. In addition to being a professor and practitioner, he served on numerous committees and boards, including serving a term as Chair of the SC Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
A natural born teacher, Leslie's willingness to share his wealth of knowledge and practical experience was legendary. He loved nothing more than to educate and help his family, students, patients, and friends advance in their given fields.
Leslie loved music, movies, history and writing. He was known for his quick wit, his resonant voice, his exceptional storytelling, his deep laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Although his passing leaves a great void in our lives, he will live in our hearts and memories forever.
A Celebration of Life for Leslie will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Spartanburg, SC. Please join us for a chance to share your favorite stories and fondest memories.
To honor Leslie's memory, donations may be made to Sherman College of Chiropractic.
