Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A time of Celebration and Remembrance
Gray Funeral Home 504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC
Lesly T. Costello Obituary
CROSS HILL- Lesly T. Costello, age 54, of Cross Hill South Carolina, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born in Grand Rapids, MI and was a daughter of the late "Sonny" Everett Thompson and Carrie Ledford Thompson.
Mrs. Costello is a graduate of University of South Carolina Spartanburg and former employee of Ascend Performance of Greenwood. She was a recipient and volunteer of Rainbow International.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Costello; her daughter, Jordan Costello; brothers, Johnny Thompson and R.P. Thompson; sister, Margaret Bristow.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Grover Thompson and Reese Thompson and sisters, Katie Lovely, Betty Wade and Juanita Burgess.
A time of Celebration and Remembrance will be conducted Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rainbow International 450 East Boundary Street Chapin, South Carolina 29036
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 23, 2019
