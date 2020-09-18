1/
Lessie David Weathers

PACOLET, SC- Mr. Lessie David "Ike" Weathers, age 75 of 181 Church St., Pacolet, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Weathers was born in Spartanburg Co., April 27, 1945, a son of the late Alvis Weathers and Grace Lee Weathers Kirby. He was a retired truck driver with Smith Drug Co. in Spartanburg and attended Pacolet First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie William Weathers; two daughters, Grace Diane Weathers of the home and Lisa Peeler and husband Wade of Spartanburg; a sister, Debra J. Weathers of Spartanburg; two brothers, Harold Dean Weathers and wife Judy of Gaffney and Hansel Weathers and wife Peggy of Pacolet; and two granddaughters, Holly Peeler and Katie Peeler both of Spartanburg. Mr. Weathers was predeceased by a son, David Dean Weathers.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel, 145 Hames Ave., Jonesville conducted by Rev. Tommy Sparks and Rev. Paul Manis. Burial will be held at Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Weather's nephews and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Sunday evening at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 W. Main St., Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family will be at the home of his niece, Denise Moore, 1631 Glenn Springs Rd., Spartanburg.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefunralhomes.com)


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Jonesville Chapel
145 Hames Ave
Jonesville, SC 29353
(864) 674-6229
