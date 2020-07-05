DUNCAN, SC- Lester Calvin Bradley, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the home of his daughter surrounded by his family. Born on June 22, 1938 in Mars Hill, NC, he was the son of the late Ailene and Lester Calvin Bradley, Sr. He grew up in the Western North Carolina Mountains and was a graduate of Mars Hill College. L.C. resided in Greenville for most of his life and was a dedicated manager of Bi-Lo for over thirty years and was previously employed with Thom McAn Shoes. He was well loved by his family and friends, always smiled and was an avid Tar Heel fan.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Bradley; a daughter, Shannon Cason and husband Jamie; two brothers, David and John Bradley; a sister, Joan Bradley; ten grandchildren, Jacob, Kaia, Megan and Austin Bradley, Brittany Oliver, Madison and Tyler Brock, Chloe and James Cason and Josh Westbrooks; and a number of great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Mike Bradley and wife of many years, Phyllis.
A private Service will be held.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Associates, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta GA 30328.
