|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lester Dean Thomas, 87, husband of the late Edna Lee Thomas, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Born September 27, 1931 in Lake Toxaway, NC, Dean was a son of the late Lester Julius and Amy Dean Thomas. He honorably served his country in the US Navy and worked for Draper North American Rockwell as a Foundry Foreman.
Dean is survived by his sons, Mike Thomas (Debbie), Jimmy Thomas (Sharon), and Phil Thomas; his daughter in-law, Peggy Thomas; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his brother, Bill Thomas (Maxine).
In addition to his wife, Dean was predeceased by a son, Jerry Thomas.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 21st, 2-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 3PM in the Chapel, officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.
Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Jimmy and Sharon Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ivy's League for cystic fibrosis research, c/o Jason Thomas, 121 Declaration Court, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019