Letatia Pilgrim, 41, of 223 Bethlehem Church Rd., entered into eternal rest on, July 26, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Belton E. Underwood and Helen Pilgrim Smith.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Letitia Pilgrim of Moore, S.C. and Tiffany Underwood of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Christopher Kilgore of Welford, S.C. and Belton Jerome Pilgrim of Moore, S.C.; and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
