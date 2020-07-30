1/1
Letatia M. Pilgrim
Letatia Pilgrim, 41, of 223 Bethlehem Church Rd., entered into eternal rest on, July 26, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Belton E. Underwood and Helen Pilgrim Smith.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Letitia Pilgrim of Moore, S.C. and Tiffany Underwood of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Christopher Kilgore of Welford, S.C. and Belton Jerome Pilgrim of Moore, S.C.; and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
