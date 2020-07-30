Letatia Pilgrim, 41, of 223 Bethlehem Church Rd., entered into eternal rest on, July 26, 2020.A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Belton E. Underwood and Helen Pilgrim Smith.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Letitia Pilgrim of Moore, S.C. and Tiffany Underwood of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, Christopher Kilgore of Welford, S.C. and Belton Jerome Pilgrim of Moore, S.C.; and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME