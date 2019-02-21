|
|
Levie Elizabeth Vance-Gentry peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 18, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1942 to the late Alberta Edwards and Perry Vance. She was the devoted wife of James Thomas Gentry, Sr.
Mrs. Gentry was a devoted member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Pacolet, SC.
She was employed with Hoechst Fibers for many years. Mrs. Gentry was previously employed with Converse College.
Survivors include: her son, James Thomas Gentry, Jr.; her daughter, Aleta Carless Gentry of the home; her grandchildren, Kamesha Gentry and Thomas Pearson, III both reared in the home, Antwan Jeter, Jimar Means, Nikila Gentry and Cresha Means all of Spartanburg, SC; her fifteen great-grandchildren; and her special nieces, Sherri Vance (Ricky) Young of Inman, SC and LaTonya Vance (Bobby) Webster of Spartanburg, SC.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie McBeth; her mother-in-law, Willie Mae Gentry; her brothers-in-law, Allen Gentry and Jim Dandy Gentry; her niece, Debbi Ann Vance Gordon; her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Sanders Gentry; and her granddaughter, Tyreka Gentry.
A Celebration of the Life of Levie Elizabeth Vance-Gentry will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 190 Beech St., Pacolet, SC. Pastor Troy Gaffney will officiate. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019