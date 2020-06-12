Lewis Dawkins Jr, 90, of 250 Bunche Circle, Cowpens, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Mrs. Hazel Dawkins and son of the late Lewis and Inez McKinney Dawkins Sr. Mr. Dawkins was a Retired Navy BCM Master Chief and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Cowpens, S.C. where he served as a member of the Usher Board.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Tinny Gibson of Tennessee; one daughter in law, Nancy D. Dawkins of Cowpens, S.C.; one sister, Mary Thompson of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren, two great-grand children and host of other family and friends.The Family is not receiving visitors at the home.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME