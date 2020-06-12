Lewis Dawkins Jr, 90, of 250 Bunche Circle, Cowpens, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Mrs. Hazel Dawkins and son of the late Lewis and Inez McKinney Dawkins Sr. Mr. Dawkins was a Retired Navy BCM Master Chief and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Cowpens, S.C. where he served as a member of the Usher Board.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Tinny Gibson of Tennessee; one daughter in law, Nancy D. Dawkins of Cowpens, S.C.; one sister, Mary Thompson of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren, two great-grand children and host of other family and friends.
The Family is not receiving visitors at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Mrs. Hazel Dawkins and son of the late Lewis and Inez McKinney Dawkins Sr. Mr. Dawkins was a Retired Navy BCM Master Chief and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Cowpens, S.C. where he served as a member of the Usher Board.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter, Tinny Gibson of Tennessee; one daughter in law, Nancy D. Dawkins of Cowpens, S.C.; one sister, Mary Thompson of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren, two great-grand children and host of other family and friends.
The Family is not receiving visitors at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.