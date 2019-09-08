|
|
PAULINE, SC- Lewis Edward McDowell, Jr., 80, of Pauline, SC, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Inverness of Spartanburg, SC. Born December 21, 1938 in Boiling Springs, SC, he was the son of the late Lewis Edward and Ruby Lee Bobo McDowell and the widower of Eugenia Carter McDowell of 50 years.
Mr. McDowell attended Clemson University and was retired Mechanical Engineer for over 40 years. He served in the SC National Guard, and was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and a choir member.
Survivors include his sons, Lewis McDowell (Kristin) of Simpsonville, SC and William McDowell (Amber) of Spartanburg, SC; his daughters, Teresa Messer and Amanda McAbee (Nathan), both of Pauline, SC; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Messer, Caroline (Tyler) Aycoth, Justin McDowell, Tyler McDowell, Preston McDowell, Christian McDowell, Noah McDowell, Aaron McDowell, Cara McAbee and Emily McAbee; one great grandchild, Enzley Aycoth; his brothers, Harold McDowell of Belton, SC and George McDowell of Moore, SC; and his sister, Jane Breeden of Bristol, PA.
A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3119 Hwy. 56, Pauline, SC 29374, conducted by The Rev. Kiah Graves, The Rev. Curtis Pettit, and The Rev. Ozzie Mabry. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow in the church Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, Family Life Building Fund, 3119 Hwy. 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family would like to thank the staff of Inverness of Spartanburg and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for all of their love and care.
The family will be at the home of Amanda McAbee, Fincher Road, Pauline, SC.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019