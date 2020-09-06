1/1
Lewis Jolly Foster Sr.
1935 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Lewis Jolly Foster, 85, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. Born May 18, 1935 in Union, SC, he was the son of the late Ben Lawson Foster and Essie May Blume.
Survivors include his children, Renee Foster Chaback (Chris) of Tallahassee, FL, Terry L. Bohanon and Lewis J. Foster Jr. (Lynn) all of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Miranda Collins (Sam), Lindsay Smith (Michael) all of Inman, SC, Jayme Knight (Casey), Katie Banks all of Boiling Springs, SC, Sarah Bryan (Michael) of Chesnee, SC and Sari-Grace Chaback of Tallahassee, FL; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Foster (Ernie) and Edward Foster (Connie), both of Campobello, SC. He leaves many friends in both of Spartanburg, SC and Tallahassee, Fl, who knew and loved him well. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved little Mini-Pinscher, Isabella, known to him as Bubba. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the following siblings: Bert (Buck) Foster of Springdale, AR, Margaret Hutto of Norway, SC, Susie Johnson, Mary Hughes, Lucille Keejan, John (Ben) Foster, Fred Foster, and States Wright Foster all of Orangeburg, SC.
Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306 with funeral services following at 1:00 PM in the Chapel, conducted by Pastor David Swofford. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Chaback, Sam Collins, Logan Collins, Parker Collins, Don Nettles, and Michael Smith.
Additional details and an online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

