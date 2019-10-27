Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis "Buck" McDonald Jr.

WELLFORD- Lewis "Buck" McDonald, Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of Cynthia Newman McDonald for 36 years. He was the son of the late Lewis and Evie (Smith) McDonald, Sr.
Mr. McDonald owned Buck's Tree Service. He was of the Baptist faith and loved his family, friends, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Pamela Quinn (Keith) and April McDonald (Josh Nichols); special daughter, Larissa Rivera; stepdaughter, Debra Rivera; grandchildren, Ayden McDonald and Kayla Taylor; sisters, Teresa Arledge and Marilyn Shaffer; and brother, Billy McDonald. He is predeceased by his sisters, Judy Bryant and Linda Harrison; and his stepfather, Herbert Kallam.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, with the service immediately following at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
