SPARTANBURG, SC- Lewis Oliver McCallister, Sr., 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at RoseCrest HealthCare Center. Born December 1, 1927, in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Lewis Oscar McCallister and Carrie Hall McCallister and husband of the late Alliene Littlefield McCallister.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. McCallister was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he was also a member of The Fellowship Class. He retired from Citgo Petroleum Corporation after 30 years of service. He was also a member of United Commercial Travelers serving 25 years as Grand Treasurer and the honored recipient of the 50 Year Award in 2007.
Survivors include his children, Lewis O. McCallister, Jr. (Janice) of Spartanburg, SC and Harriett M. Crockett (Robert) of Gloucester, VA; grandsons, William M. Crockett of Gloucester, VA and Andrew G. Crockett of Arlington, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Clara A. McCallister.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Bob Neely and The Rev. Sal Barone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
