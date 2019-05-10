|
Inman, SC- Lewis Sidney "Lou" Simms, 75, of 209 Ramblin Ivey Trail, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence. Lou was born in Marion, Virginia on May 7, 1944, a son of the late Charles Simms and Margaret Robbins Simms. He was the husband of Jewel Cornett Simms. Mr. Simms was a retired employee with Superior Trim and Door and American Trim and Door, both in Orlando, Florida. Lou was a member of the CCI (Classic Chevrolet International); a member of the Lake Beresford Yacht Club, where he became rear commodore. Lou was a member of Orlando First Baptist Church, and since moving to South Carolina, became a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Caring Sunday School Class.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Simms is survived by two daughters, Tamera Grant and her husband, Derek, of Orlando, Florida; Angela Simms, of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Christen Kulhman and her husband, Jason, of Orlando, Florida; Erica Grant of Washington, DC; Ryan Grant of Orlando, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Kulhman; Olivia Kulhman and Summerlin Grant. Lou is also survived by a sister, Jane Atkins and her husband, Ron, of Lynchburg, Virginia; a brother, Richard Simms and his wife, Linda, of Inman, South Carolina; a special nephew, Dale Simms and his wife, Tammy, of Inman, South Carolina; a special niece, Debbie Harris and her husband, Carl, of Maryland; three great-nephews, Austin, Barak and Christian Harris; a step-daughter, two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Mr. Simms was predeceased by a grandson, Branden Grant and a brother, Phillip Simms.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at Holston Creek Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Dr. Reggie Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, South Carolina, 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2019