Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Lewis W. "Flap" Pearson

Lewis W. "Flap" Pearson Obituary
MOORE, SC- Lewis W. "Flap" Pearson, 80, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Lewis and Ruth Wade Pearson and the husband of Tommy K Pearson. He was of the Baptist faith and retired as owner and operator of Pearson Contractors. He was a Mason, a member of Hejaz Temple and lifetime member of Woodruff Shrine Club, where he served as President for several years.
Survivors also include a son, Freddy Hill and wife, Jan; two daughters, Connie Brown and Donna Millard and husband, Paul; a sister, Tinnie Vaughn and husband, Jack; three grandchildren, Casey Rushton, Kayla Sheronick and Hunter Millard; two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two daughters, Carol and Peggy Pearson; a son, Richard Pearson; two grandchildren, Robbie Brown and Jamie Browder.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with Rev. Carroll Caldwell and Rev. Tim Huckaby officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
