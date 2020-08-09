GREEN CREEK – Edward Lewis Williams, 91, of Green Creek passed away, Friday morning,
August 7, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Tryon.
A native and lifelong resident of Polk County, he was the son of the late James Hamilton
Williams and Annie Pack Williams. Mr. Williams was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired
from Polk Central High School having taught U.S History for many years. Mr. Williams was a
retired fireman with Green Creek Fire Dept. and was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church
and attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed gardening and junk collecting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Crist; three brothers, Buster,
Yates and John Williams.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Wilma Horne Williams; two daughter, Melissa W. Metcalf of
Green Creek and Lynn Williams of Fairfax, Virginia; three granddaughters, Taylor Metcalf,
Conner Metcalf and Lauren Williams: one sister, Kay Jackson of Newton, NC. Also surviving is one great-grandson, Christian Joseph
Gary.
Graveside services were held in Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, c/o Ruth Greenway, 22 Pine
Meadows Lane, Tryon, North Carolina 28782.
An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina