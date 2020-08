GREEN CREEK – Edward Lewis Williams, 91, of Green Creek passed away, Friday morning,August 7, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Tryon.A native and lifelong resident of Polk County, he was the son of the late James HamiltonWilliams and Annie Pack Williams. Mr. Williams was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retiredfrom Polk Central High School having taught U.S History for many years. Mr. Williams was aretired fireman with Green Creek Fire Dept. and was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Churchand attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed gardening and junk collecting.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Crist; three brothers, Buster,Yates and John Williams.Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Wilma Horne Williams; two daughter, Melissa W. Metcalf ofGreen Creek and Lynn Williams of Fairfax, Virginia; three granddaughters, Taylor Metcalf,Conner Metcalf and Lauren Williams: one sister, Kay Jackson of Newton, NC. Also surviving is one great-grandson, Christian JosephGary.Graveside services were held in Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, c/o Ruth Greenway, 22 PineMeadows Lane, Tryon, North Carolina 28782.An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel & CrematoryTryon, North Carolina