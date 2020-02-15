|
CHESNEE, SC- Libby Mabry Floyd, 78, wife of the late Thomas Mitchell "T.M." Floyd, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 after fighting the good fight against cancer.
Born March 4, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, Libby was the daughter of the late Robert Mabry, Sr. and Laura Seagle Mabry. She lived most of her life in the Cannon's Campground community and was a lifelong member of Cannon's Campground United Methodist Church.
Libby is survived by her daughters, Tammy Jordan and her husband, Mark, of Campobello, SC, April Clark and her husband, Terry, of Chesnee, SC, and Laurie Lee and her husband, Johnny, of Spartanburg, SC; her grandchildren, Becky, Chris, Macy, Matthew, Hunter, Hannah, and Heath; great grandchildren, Kaleigh, Phoebe, Amelia, Kamden, Laney, and Briana; her brother, Robert "Bobby" Mabry, Jr; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 47 years, T.M. Floyd, she was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Lee.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16th, 2:00-2:45PM at Cannon's Campground United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 3:00PM, officiated by Reverend Joe Blackwelder and Reverend Dr. Bill Westafer.
Burial will held in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Laurie Lee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joshua Lee Scholarship Fund, USC Upstate Foundation, 800 University Way, John C. Stockwell Admin Building, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2020