|
|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Lila Kate "Kakie" Nichols White, age 67, of 201 Wimbleton Road, Union, wife of Samuel Watson White, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospice Home.
Mrs. White was born November 30, 1951 in Union, a daughter of Dorothy Smith Nichols and the late James Arledge Nichols, Sr. She graduated from Union High School in 1970 and from Winthrop College in 1974. Mrs. White retired as Director of Union County Department of Social Services and served on the Union County School Board for sixteen years. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Josie Kate White; a son, Samuel F. White and wife, Jill; two grandsons, Brandon Davis White and Christopher White, all of Union; a sister, Tweedie Nichols Mills and husband, Mike of Salem Cross Roads; a brother, William Smith "Skee" Nichols of Union; three sisters-in-law, Shelia Nichols, Jo Avery and husband Parks, and Jan Bradley and husband Brad; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James A. "Bubba" Nichols, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Tommy Vaughn and Mr. Mike Mills. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday evening, June 15, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Fund, C/O Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 S. Pinckney St., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 201 Wimbleton Rd., Union, SC 29379.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019