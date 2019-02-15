|
|
Lila Mae Hunt Proctor, 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Left to cherish fond memories are: her husband of sixty-two years, James Willis Proctor; her daughters, Gwendolyn Means and Valda Slade; and her three sons, Oliver Hunt (Berniece), Anthony Proctor and Al Proctor.
A Celebration of the Life of Lila Mae Hunt Proctor will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Rena Hunter will officiate. Burial will be in the Stephen Grove A. M. E. Zion Cemetery, 440 Stephen Grove Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends at 143 Tucker Rd., Arkwright, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019