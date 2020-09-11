1/1
Lila Ruth Roberson
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lila Ruth Roberson passed September 8, 2020.
A Celebration of the Life of Lila Ruth Roberson will be held graveside on Monday. September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the New Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery, 1130 Old Spartanburg Hwy., Wellford, SC. Rev. Wendell Thompson will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September, 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
