Lillian C. Rogers
1930 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lillian C. Rogers, 90, widow of William Rogers passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born June 12, 1930 in New Bedford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Maurice Garcia and Alverina Costa Garcia.
Surviving are her daughters, Caroline Cooke (Tracy) and Cindy Rogers (Roger Massey) all of Spartanburg; son, Michael Rogers of Enoree; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Anthony and David Rogers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Harris- Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
SEP
1
Burial
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
