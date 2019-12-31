|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Lillian J. Rhyner, age 90 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was born on May 14, 1929 in Burlington, Vermont to the late Arthur Wayland and Georgimae Cater Joy. She was a seamstress for most of her life and was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lone Oak Lodge #208 where she was past Matron of the Eastern Star, the representative for Massachusetts to SC, and had received many awards from the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the , and Amaranth. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Marion Rhyner; her son, Robert Wayland; and a grandson.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, James Wesley Fink (Betsy); daughters, Audrey R. Kidd, Carolyn Yvonne Rhyner Reynolds, and Joy Marion Rhyner Danigel (Eberhard); nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her devoted companion, Stormy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 during the afternoon hours at the home, 1460 Hanging Rock Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Bobby Lindsey to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Nicholas Zimmerman, Eric Scherbarth, Reiner Danigel, Christopher Danigel, Anthony Eplee, and Chris Plyler. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Michael Danigel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Upstate Family Resource Center, 1850 Old Furnace Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29316; or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family will be at the home.
