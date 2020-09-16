1/1
Lillian L. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian L. Morris passed away at age 90, in Longwood, FL on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was formerly of Inman, Chesnee, and Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of John and Mattie Morris. She has two sisters, Mildred Thrasher of Spartanburg and Hoyet (Edwin) Wall of Greenville and Chesnee. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Morris; and sisters, Lulu Morris, Evelyn Snyder and Jessie Lee Morris. She has over 30 nieces; great-nieces; great, great-nieces & nephews still living in the Spartanburg area.
Lillian loved to travel. She worked in the Congressional Liaison Office for the Navy in Washington, D.C. for 30 Years. After her Retirement she moved to Florida to be with her adopted family and was a second Mother to the three daughters.
DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. www.degusipe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved