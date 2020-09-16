Lillian L. Morris passed away at age 90, in Longwood, FL on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was formerly of Inman, Chesnee, and Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of John and Mattie Morris. She has two sisters, Mildred Thrasher of Spartanburg and Hoyet (Edwin) Wall of Greenville and Chesnee. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Morris; and sisters, Lulu Morris, Evelyn Snyder and Jessie Lee Morris. She has over 30 nieces; great-nieces; great, great-nieces & nephews still living in the Spartanburg area.
Lillian loved to travel. She worked in the Congressional Liaison Office for the Navy in Washington, D.C. for 30 Years. After her Retirement she moved to Florida to be with her adopted family and was a second Mother to the three daughters.
