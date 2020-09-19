1/1
Lillian S. Gosnell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lillian S. Gosnell, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wesley Court Assisted Living. Born July 4, 1929 in Green Creek, NC, she was the daughter of the late James L. Spake and Eula McMurray Spake, and wife of 62 years to the late Jessie J. Gosnell.
Mrs. Gosnell was retired from Beaumont Mills after 38 years of service. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved the Lord and reading her Bible. Mrs. Gosnell loved her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbors, and walking barefoot. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy McKinney (Vince) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Gosnell, Amanda Conner (Justin), Rebekah Reagan (David), Erin Hagan (Ben) and Sarah Gosnell; great-grandchildren, Neriah Gosnell, Brant, Ollie, Lucas Hagan, Theo and Cal Conner, and sister-in-law, Joyce Spake of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by son, Dr. Ricky Gosnell and siblings, James "Top" Spake, Dean Spake, and Mary Jolley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Gary Pruitt. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow the committal service.
Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund, c/o Wesley Court Assisted Living, 916 Wesley Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Wesley Court Assisted Living for their wonderful care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved