SPARTANBURG, SC- Lillian S. Gosnell, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wesley Court Assisted Living. Born July 4, 1929 in Green Creek, NC, she was the daughter of the late James L. Spake and Eula McMurray Spake, and wife of 62 years to the late Jessie J. Gosnell.
Mrs. Gosnell was retired from Beaumont Mills after 38 years of service. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved the Lord and reading her Bible. Mrs. Gosnell loved her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbors, and walking barefoot. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy McKinney (Vince) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Gosnell, Amanda Conner (Justin), Rebekah Reagan (David), Erin Hagan (Ben) and Sarah Gosnell; great-grandchildren, Neriah Gosnell, Brant, Ollie, Lucas Hagan, Theo and Cal Conner, and sister-in-law, Joyce Spake of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by son, Dr. Ricky Gosnell and siblings, James "Top" Spake, Dean Spake, and Mary Jolley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Gary Pruitt. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow the committal service.
Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund, c/o Wesley Court Assisted Living, 916 Wesley Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Wesley Court Assisted Living for their wonderful care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel