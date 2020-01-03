|
INMAN, SC- Lillie Bridges Scruggs entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family.
She was a native of Cherokee County and a daughter of the late Floyd and Lois Cook Bridges. She was a retired employee of Siemens with over 30 years of service, and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Gene Crow of Mayo; sisters: Dot Baumann and Janis Ross; grandchildren: Jason (Brandy) Fuller, Kevin Scruggs, Lauren (Phil) LaTourette and Crystal Scruggs Shuler. Leaving behind to cherish her memories were seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lillie was predeceased by a special friend, Billy Henson; a son, Richard (Fuzzy) Scruggs; a daughter-in-law, Janet Scruggs; daughter, Sheila Fuller and a grandson, Christopher Scruggs.
She was a very loving and caring lady for any family member whether near or far away. Her strong faith in God carried her through the many sicknesses and various issues of life, never wavering for a moment.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. David Lancaster. Interment will be private. Pallbearers will be: Seth Brannon, Hughston Reeves, Dennis Hood, Blake Pender, Ronnie Suttles and Phil LaTourette.
The family will be at their respective homes.
