SPARTANBURG- Lillie Ruth Geter Carpenter, 82, departed this life on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Lillie was born on December 9, 1937 to the late John Douglas and Margie Hughes Geter.
She is survived by her brother, George A. Geter of Greenville, TX; two sisters, Sallie M. Kelly of Spartanburg and Peggy J. Mallory (E.P.) of Boiling Springs.
She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Lee Geter; four brothers, Norman, Wallace, John, James; two sisters, Annie L. Wilkins and Betty J. Thomas.
A viewing will be from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM.
Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.
The family is at the home of her sister Peggy Mallory.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019