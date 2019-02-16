|
|
CROSS HILL, SC- Linda Baker Nodine, 68, wife of Walter Burton Nodine, Jr., passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Born July 19, 1950 in Bartow, FL, Linda was a daughter of the late William J. and Juanita Davis Baker.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Bell (Lee) of Roebuck, SC, Melissa Horton (Buckie) of Chelsea, AL, and Leslie Clark of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Madison and Eli Bell, T. J., Sadie, and Jack Horton, Emory and Maebry Clark; a brother, Jerry Baker of Thomasville, GA; and sisters, Patricia Spence of Richmond, VA, Sharon Bailey of Chesnee, SC, and Tammy Holton of Silvester, GA.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17th, 1-2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 2PM, officiated by Lee Bell and Buckie Horton.
The burial will be private.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Jennifer Bell.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019