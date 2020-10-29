WELLFORD, SC- Linda Bishop Elder, 79, of Wellford, entered her heavenly home on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sam Thomas and Alberta Miller Bishop. She was a member of Hayne Baptist Church, but attended the former Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was retired from Bellsouth after thirty-three years.
Linda is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Harold Dean Elder, Sr.; a son, Harold Dean Elder, Jr.; a granddaughter, Mindy Coffey (Mark); two sisters, Bonnie Sisk and Patsie Barr; and brother, Wayne Bishop. She was predeceased by two brothers, Larrie and Gerald Bishop.
Graveside Services will be held at 1PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 North Blackstock Road, Spartanburg with Rev. Rufus Chaneyworth officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. The family ask that those attending the services please wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Hospice House 686 Jeff Davis Drive Spartanburg SC 29303.
