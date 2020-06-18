Linda Carol Howard, 65, formerly of Wellford, SC passed away in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She leaves her son, Bishop C. L. Howard of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Marie Howard Austin of Overland Park, KS; two brothers, Amos R. Ballenger of Duncan and Angelo Ballenger of Greer. One paternal aunt; Mrs. Louise Durrah of Wellford and two maternal uncles, John Willie Howard and George Edward Howard of Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by both parents, the late Reverend Amos Ballenger and Lula Mae Howard.

Services are Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Kansas City Missouri. Funeral Home in Charge: Golden Gate Funeral Home 816.231.4283



