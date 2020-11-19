1/1
Linda Davis Brooks
1941 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Davis Brooks, 79, wife of Charles Anthony "Tony" Brooks, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.
Born February 24, 1941 in Piedmont, Anderson County, SC, Linda was a daughter of the late Louie T. and Lucille Luker Davis. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, receiving her degree in Business Management, and the IBM Technical Institute of Atlanta, GA. Linda was an active participant in the development of business management curriculum for Spartanburg Technical College and Spartanburg Community College. She was employed with Reeves Bros Textile Corp at the manufacturing headquarters in Fairforest, SC and at International Sales Headquarters in New York, NY. Linda also worked with the City of Spartanburg from 1974 until 1996, and retired as Director of Computer Services in 1996. For her third career, she was president of BLT Enterprises, owner and operator of Bankhead's Restaurant & Catering of Spartanburg from August 1996 until December 2006.
Linda is survived by a big and loving family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, DeeDee Cantrell (Steve) of Spartanburg, SC, Dawn Larrieu (Conrad) of Spartanburg, SC, and Ellen Bayley (Jon) of Greenville, SC; two sons, Manly F. Fulton, III (Alicia) of Inman, SC, and Michael Brooks (Linda) of Lawrenceville, NJ; eleven grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren, who are all happily living throughout the world.
Cryptside services will be held Saturday, November 21st, 1PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by The Reverend Rob Brown and Reverend Chip Scruggs.
In remembrance of Linda, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 123 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, The Alzheimer's Association, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy.
Cheryl Ellefson
Friend
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
November 18, 2020
Linda was a lovely lady. Prayers for Tony and the family.
Linda Walker
Neighbor
