DUNCAN, SC – Linda E. McAbee, 79, of Duncan, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late James "Mac" McAbee and the daughter of the late Ethel and Howard J. Massey.
Mrs. McAbee was a financial director and worked for the trucking industry.
Mrs. McAbee is survived by her children, Donald (Nina) McAbee, Carmon Jones, and Janet Harvey; Her grandchildren, Shawnna (Jason) Adams, Heath McAbee, Nickie (Tim) Hart, Julia (Hunter) Ross, Adam Harvey, and Elise Harvey; great-grandchildren, Blake and Austin Adams, Seth McAbee, Liam and Levi Hart, and Jaxon Harvey; sisters, Alice Keller and Nell (Jim) Allen; and brother Marvin (Alice) Massey. She is predeceased by her brother Ken Massey.
Visitation will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC. The grave-side service will follow beginning at 12:00 PM at Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Road, Greer, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairmont United Methodist Church, 5149 Old Birch Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 15, 2019