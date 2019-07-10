|
DUNCAN, SC- Mrs. Linda Gail Booker-Rogers, wife of Mr. Jonathan Rogers, was summoned by God's Heavenly Angels on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born March 3, 1952 in Duncan, South Carolina to the late Mrs. Viola Foster and the late Mr. Willie Booker.
She was a member of Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church in Wellford, SC.
Linda leaves to cherish her precious memories: her devoted and loving husband after 42 years of marriage, Mr. Jonathan "Bo" Rogers; one daughter, Miss Letisha Rogers of Midlothian, VA; one son, Mr. Jonathan M. Rogers of Atlanta, GA; one granddaughter, Miss Alexis Gray of Midlothian, VA; one brother, Mr. Willie Booker of Spartanburg, SC; three sisters, Sandea Kaye Lawton of Fayetteville, GA, Lounette B. Robinson of Wellford, SC and Carolyn Booker of Alexandria, VA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1580 John Dodd Road, Wellford, SC. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
The family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Please keep the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 10, 2019