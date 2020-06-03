Linda Gail Gustin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Gail Gustin, 53, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Ms. Gustin was a native of Cheltenham, PA and the daughter of Carol Oesterle Gustin of Boiling Springs and the late Walter "Jack" Gustin. She was a bookkeeper.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by sons: Gunner and Nic Daniels; a daughter: Cassie Daniels all of Boiling Springs; brothers: Rich (Judy) Gustin of Statesville, NC, Rob Gustin and Angela Cantrell, special friend, of South Carolina.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to NAMI, 2320 E. North Street, Greenville, SC 29607 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved