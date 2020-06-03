SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Gail Gustin, 53, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Ms. Gustin was a native of Cheltenham, PA and the daughter of Carol Oesterle Gustin of Boiling Springs and the late Walter "Jack" Gustin. She was a bookkeeper.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by sons: Gunner and Nic Daniels; a daughter: Cassie Daniels all of Boiling Springs; brothers: Rich (Judy) Gustin of Statesville, NC, Rob Gustin and Angela Cantrell, special friend, of South Carolina.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to NAMI, 2320 E. North Street, Greenville, SC 29607 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.