Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Galloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Galloway Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Gail Galloway, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gertha and Leola Taylor Galloway. She was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynette Jeffries; a son, Shawn Wilson; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Swofford officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -