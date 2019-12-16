|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Gail Galloway, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gertha and Leola Taylor Galloway. She was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynette Jeffries; a son, Shawn Wilson; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Swofford officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2019