LYMAN- Linda Gayle Belcher Collins, 80, passed away May 13, 2019.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Clarence and Millie Fisher Belcher, she was a retired employee of Cryovac and a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Abe Collins; a daughter, Missy Forrester (Kenny); a son, Scott Collins (Kristy); and two grandchildren, Lindsey Collins and Kelly Forrester.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Terry Rainey.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Missy Forrester.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2019