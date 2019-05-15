Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gayle Belcher Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Gayle Belcher Collins Obituary
LYMAN- Linda Gayle Belcher Collins, 80, passed away May 13, 2019.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Clarence and Millie Fisher Belcher, she was a retired employee of Cryovac and a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Abe Collins; a daughter, Missy Forrester (Kenny); a son, Scott Collins (Kristy); and two grandchildren, Lindsey Collins and Kelly Forrester.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Terry Rainey.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Missy Forrester.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now