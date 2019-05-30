Home

McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Linda Wydysh
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
Linda Jean Wydysh


Linda Jean Wydysh Obituary
HIGH POINT – Linda Jean Wydysh, 65, of High Point, passed away, Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Doris Bradshaw Burns of Spartanburg. During her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her children and reading.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol F. Meyer; grandparents, Stewart and Ruth Bradshaw of Lynn.
Surviving is her loving husband of 29 years, David Wydysh; two sons, Gavin Grace of Greensboro and Garrett Wydysh of Cary; one daughter, Madison Wydysh of Gibsonville; one sister, Cindy Smith (Mike) of Charlotte; one brother, Marty Pittman (Sandy) of Weddington.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon.
A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon, Saturday in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon with Deacon Arthur Kingsley officiating.
Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens, Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019
