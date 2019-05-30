|
HIGH POINT – Linda Jean Wydysh, 65, of High Point, passed away, Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Doris Bradshaw Burns of Spartanburg. During her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her children and reading.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol F. Meyer; grandparents, Stewart and Ruth Bradshaw of Lynn.
Surviving is her loving husband of 29 years, David Wydysh; two sons, Gavin Grace of Greensboro and Garrett Wydysh of Cary; one daughter, Madison Wydysh of Gibsonville; one sister, Cindy Smith (Mike) of Charlotte; one brother, Marty Pittman (Sandy) of Weddington.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon.
A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon, Saturday in the McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon with Deacon Arthur Kingsley officiating.
Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens, Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019