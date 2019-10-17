|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Jo Knighton Bedenbaugh, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born May 18, 1942, in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Roy Knighton and Genora Caldwell Knighton. Linda loved her family and enjoyed being outside working in her garden. She was also a great humanitarian for animals.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, John C. Bedenbaugh Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; sons, Mike Williams (Michelle) and Brian Williams (Kathy), all of Woodruff, SC, and Kenneth Williams (Gail) of Campobello, SC; daughter, Gwen Jones (Marshall) of Lyman, SC; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Carroll Caldwell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
"Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed." 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 KJV
The family is at the home of John Bedenbaugh Jr.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019