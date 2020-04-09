|
GAFFNEY, SC- Linda Joy Jackson Parris, also known as "Mamalin" to many, 76, of Gaffney, SC, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born May 14, 1943, in Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Leo Jackson and Hiley McGinnis Jackson and widow of Wayne James Parris, Sr.
A graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College and Limestone College, Mrs. Parris retired from teaching at Chesnee Elementary School after 29 years of service. She was also a devoted member of State Line Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Wayne James Parris Jr. (Naiyana) of Ankara, Turkey and Mark Parris (Sonya) of Gaffney, SC; six grandchildren, Ali, Marcus, and Hileigh Parris of Gaffney, SC, James, Justin, and Alicia Parris of Ankara, Turkey; two great-grandchildren, Sonny and David; sisters, Dorothy Kuhn (George) of Hagerstown, MD and Judy Shields (Daniel) of Cooley Springs, SC; brother-in-law, Harold Martin of Gaffney, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Martin.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 noon Friday, April 10, 2020, in State Line Baptist Church Cemetery, 1328 State Line Rd., Gaffney, SC 29341, by The Rev. Kris Showen. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 516 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Special thanks to Lisa Starnes for all of her love and care over the past years.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020