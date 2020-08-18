1/1
Linda L. Phillips
1946 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Jean Lattimore Phillips, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home. Born February 20, 1946, in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lattimore and Margie Reynolds Lattimore.
A graduate of Winthrop University and USC, Mrs. Phillips received her Master's Degree and served as a teacher with Spartanburg County District 3 for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Paige P. Eckles (Austin) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Thomas Brooks Eckles and Lillian Harrison Eckles; brother, Robert Lattimore (Sheila) of Roebuck, SC; and life-partner, Frank Weber.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC, by The Rev. David Howell. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County School District 3 Children's Assistance Fund, PO Box 267, Glendale, SC 29346.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

