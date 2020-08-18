SPARTANBURG, SC- Linda Jean Lattimore Phillips, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home. Born February 20, 1946, in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lattimore and Margie Reynolds Lattimore.
A graduate of Winthrop University and USC, Mrs. Phillips received her Master's Degree and served as a teacher with Spartanburg County District 3 for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Paige P. Eckles (Austin) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Thomas Brooks Eckles and Lillian Harrison Eckles; brother, Robert Lattimore (Sheila) of Roebuck, SC; and life-partner, Frank Weber.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC, by The Rev. David Howell. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County School District 3 Children's Assistance Fund, PO Box 267, Glendale, SC 29346.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel