LYMAN, SC- Linda Leigh Mitchell Turner, 78, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Lyman on 10th January 1942, she was the widow of Felix Lafayette Turner, Jr. (1939-2019); and the daughter of the late Luther William "Luke" Mitchell (1914-1981) of Wellford, SC and Margaret Elizabeth Humphries Mitchell (1914-1995) of Gaffney, SC.
Surviving are her children: son, Felix Lafayette "Jim" Turner, III (58) (Sherry) of Duncan, SC; daughter, Rebecca Leigh "Becky" Turner Gambrell (54) (Todd) of Lyman, SC; and brother, Barry Mitchell (Myrtice) of Lyman, SC; also surviving are her seven grandchildren: grandsons, Felix Lafayette Turner, IV (28), Walker Moore Turner (23), and Adrian Matthew Turner (21), all of Mauldin, SC; granddaughters, Ansleigh Gambrell Harrelson (28) (Adam) of Woodruff, SC, Maribeth Turner Gambrell (21), Leighanna Grace Gambrell (18), of Lyman, SC, and Helen Anastasia Turner (18) of Duncan, SC; great-grandson, Cohen Michael Harrelson (19 Months) of Woodruff, SC; and one nephew, Butch Mitchell (Dedria) of Lyman, SC. She was predeceased by grandson, Nelson Jefferson Turner.
Linda was of the Christian Faith. She was a 1960 graduate of Byrnes High School, and a supporter of her community. She had owned and operated Linda's Flowers in Duncan, SC from 1981-2003. She was a member of North Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
She greatly loved Jesus Christ, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandson, and all of her family & friends, very much. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be at Stribling Funeral Home, Friday, 4th September 2020, with the family receiving friends from 2 – 3 PM, with services at 3 PM; and interment at Wood Memorial Park, in Duncan, SC.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Linda Turner trust fund, care of Stribling Funeral Home, PO Box 1044, Duncan, SC 29334.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC