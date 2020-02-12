Home

Linda Lou (Pike) Dixon


1948 - 2020
Linda Lou (Pike) Dixon Obituary
INMAN, SC- Linda Lou Pike Dixon, 71, of 404 Sunburst Lane went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 and was reunited with family, friends and pets that went before her.
Mrs. Dixon attended NewSpring Church, worked in the textile industry and also as a caregiver for many years.
She is survived by her son, Allen Dixon and his wife Gina of Inman, South Carolina; her granddaughter, Kylar Dixon; her sister, Joann Reid of Landrum, South Carolina and her brother, Bill Pike of Landrum, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
