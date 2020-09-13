1/
Linda Lou Pruitt
GREER, SC- Linda Lou Pruitt, 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 09, 2020. Born in Rutherfordton, NC she was the daughter of the late Carroll and Lou Thomas and the wife of Jimmy Pruitt. She was a member of Reidville First Baptist Church.
Survivors also include her aunt, Mary Pittman; and four cousins, Karen Lowery, Christy Powell, Jerry and Benni Pittman.
The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7PM on Monday, September, 14, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 3PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricci Allen, Sr. officiating.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
SEP
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
