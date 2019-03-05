|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Linda Gail Melton Fortenberry, 62, of 101 Cooley Road, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Linda was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on November 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Ernest B. Melton and Vera Bailey Melton. She was the widow of Joe Dean Fortenberry. Mrs. Fortenberry was an employee with ReGenesis Health Care.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Ashley Deanna Fortenberry of the home; two grandsons, Kyle Dean Downey and Blaise Malachai Wright. She is also survived by
a sister, Brenda N. Melton, of Campobello, South Carolina; six brothers, Robert Melton, Joe Melton, Dan Melton and his wife, Michelle, Gene Melton and Tim Melton all of Inman, South Carolina, and Jeff Melton, of Campobello, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fortenberry was predeceased by a brother, Billy Melton.
Visitation will be held 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Mitch Crow. The families are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019