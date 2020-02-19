|
INMAN, SC- Linda M. Moore, 75, of Inman, SC, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. Born December 20, 1944, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Red Waters and Mildred Campbell Waters.
Mrs. Moore loved her church, her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, golf, and NASCAR. She was formerly employed with Abbott Laboratories and served as lieutenant on the Security Force at Milliken Chemicals until retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Gary L. Moore; daughter, Pamela Lynn Bryant of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Dillon Lee Bryant of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Brooke Alaina Bryant, Ezra Lee Spatz, and Lucas Lee Bryant; brothers, Wayne P. Waters (Nancy) of Greer, SC and Samuel Bo Waters of Anderson, SC; and sister, Trudy Gosnell of Chesnee, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Park, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. John H. Petty III.
The family is at the home of Gary Moore.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020