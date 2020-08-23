1/
Linda (Gowan) McCombs
1939 - 2020
INMAN- Linda McCombs, 81, of Wingo Street, Inman, passed away Friday, August 21st, at Golden Age.
Linda was born in Inman on May 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Beulah Sentell Gowan and Curtis Burgess Gowan. She was the widow of Grady McCombs.
She retired from Lyman Printing and Finishing and was a Baptist. Linda is survived by
a sister, Sue Nation and her husband Fred, of Inman; a sister in law, Ella Metz of Boiling Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman with Rev. Ed Stallworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Seawright Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Linda was a special lady and will be greatly missed by her family!
Vicki Nation
Family
