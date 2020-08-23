INMAN- Linda McCombs, 81, of Wingo Street, Inman, passed away Friday, August 21st, at Golden Age.
Linda was born in Inman on May 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Beulah Sentell Gowan and Curtis Burgess Gowan. She was the widow of Grady McCombs.
She retired from Lyman Printing and Finishing and was a Baptist. Linda is survived by
a sister, Sue Nation and her husband Fred, of Inman; a sister in law, Ella Metz of Boiling Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman with Rev. Ed Stallworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
