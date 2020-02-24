|
|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Linda Smith Lamb, 72, wife of Werner Lamb, formerly of Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born November 14, 1947 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late James Willis Smith and Guynema Cudd Smith. She was a member of New Vision Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School. She was a very Godly lady who loved her entire family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Amanda Buckner (Craig) of Rutherfordton, Andrea Roach (David) of Rutherfordton, Angela Collins (Andy) of TN.; brother, Allen Smith (Deborah) of Chesnee. Also surviving are Linda's grandchildren, one of her greatest Joys, Cole Buckner, Savannah Roach, Alana Collins, Garrett Buckner, Avery Collins, Sheldon Roach and Ansley Collins.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Larry Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020