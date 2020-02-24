Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788

Linda S. Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Lamb Obituary
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Linda Smith Lamb, 72, wife of Werner Lamb, formerly of Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born November 14, 1947 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late James Willis Smith and Guynema Cudd Smith. She was a member of New Vision Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School. She was a very Godly lady who loved her entire family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Amanda Buckner (Craig) of Rutherfordton, Andrea Roach (David) of Rutherfordton, Angela Collins (Andy) of TN.; brother, Allen Smith (Deborah) of Chesnee. Also surviving are Linda's grandchildren, one of her greatest Joys, Cole Buckner, Savannah Roach, Alana Collins, Garrett Buckner, Avery Collins, Sheldon Roach and Ansley Collins.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Larry Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -