CLIFTON- Linda Faye Sudduth Stewart, 73, passed away November 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
A native of Blue Ridge, daughter of the late Johnny James and Mary Tapp Sudduth, she was a retired school bus driver for Spartanburg County School District 3, and was of the Baptist faith. Linda was a loving mother and Nanny.
Surviving are her husband, Dale Stewart of Clifton; one son, Shane Rumsey of Laurens; one daughter, Sherri Bishop (Jeff) of Greenville; one granddaughter, Kayla Gemme; and two sisters, Ruth Martin of Inman and Jean Hannon of Greer. She was also predeceased by one brother, Marshall Sudduth and two sisters, Ellen Sudduth and Elizabeth Smith.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Mike Campbell and Rev. Robert Pittman.
The family is at the home of the daughter.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of the Upstate, 400 Pelham Rd., Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.